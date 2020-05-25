Main Tera Hero Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri & Ileana D’Cruz’s 2014 Comedy

Main Tera Hero Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz & Nargis Fakhri’s comedy Main Tera Hero hit the Box Office in 2014 and was liked by the audience. The David Dhawan directed film wasn’t a good opener but thanks to positive word of mouth from the audience it sustained well.

After an opening of 6.25 crores, Main Tera Hero managed a lifetime total of 55 crores which was a good result considering Varun was a new face at that time. The film couldn’t emerge a Hit due to not so good start but managed to make some profits for makers. It was declared a Plus affair.

Day 1: 6.25 crores

Day 2: 7.25 crores

Day 3: 7.5 crores

First Weekend: 21 crores

Day 4: 4 crores

Day 5: 4.5 crores

Day 6: 3 crores

Day 7: 3.5 crores

First Week: 36 crores

Second Weekend: 7 crores

Day 11 To Day 14: 5 crores

Second Week: 12 crores

Post Second Week: 7 crores

Total: 55 crores

