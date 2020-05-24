Eid 2020: What If Radhe & Laxmmi Bomb Had Released Together This Weekend?

Eid has always been very special for Bollywood. Being one of the most celebrated festivals in India and a national holiday, it has been a favourite of big Bollywood filmmakers. Over the years many big Bollywood films, especially those starring Salman Khan, have given the Eidi to fans. Thus not just fans, even producers have returned with heavy profits from Box Office.

Have a look at the business of Eid films in the last 10 years:

1) Dabangg

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia

Box Office: 139 crores

Year: 2010

2) Bodyguard

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Box Office: 142 crores

Year: 2011

3) Ek Tha Tiger

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Box Office: 198 crores

Year: 2012 (Majorly an Independence Day Release with Eid falling in 1st week)

4) Chennai Express

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Box Office: 226.7 crores

Year: 2013

5) Kick

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Box Office: 233 crores

Year: 2014

6) Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Box Office: 320.34 crores

Year: 2015

7) Sultan

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

Box Office: 300.45 crores

Year: 2016

8) Tubelight

Star Cast: Salman Khan

Box Office: 121.25 crores

Year: 2017

9) Race 3

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleen, Daisy Shah

Box Office: 169 crores

Year: 2018

10) Bharat

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Box Office: 209.36 crores

Year: 2019

As you can clearly see, the Eid holiday has been contributing hugely to the Box Office year-on-year. Even in 2017 when Tubelight’s content didn’t get appreciation from the audience, the film still managed to cross 100 crores mark. Race 3 in 2018 received a mixed response but reached close to 175 crores mark. Bharat with decent response crossed 200 crores mark in 2019.

However this year Eid hasn’t been as many had expected it to be. There were 2 biggies i.e. Radhe (starring Salman Khan) and Laxmmi Bomb (starring Akshay Kumar) scheduled to release this Eid but due to ongoing pandemic, it didn’t happen. Had it happened it would’ve been a box office bonanza. Akshay Kumar has been going great guns at Box Office lately with 3 back to back 200 crore grossers in 2019. Considering the plot of Laxmmi Bomb and its director, it’s bound to be a good film and in a normal case, it could’ve easily crossed 150 crores mark. Then Salman Khan’s Radhe is also carrying a huge hype. The bare minimum expectations from the film with clash were 200 crores and who knows with good word of mouth it could inch towards 250 crores as well. Even Laxmmi Bomb with good word of mouth could’ve reached close to 200 crores mark. Who knows it could hit the double century as well?

So overall, this Eid would’ve given the Box Office 350 crores bare minimum or maybe up to 450 crores. Imagine! Yun hota to kya hota! Guess that’s all now because all of this is a Box Office loss now. We just hope these films hit the cinemas soon and bring back life to theaters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!