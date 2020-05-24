Eid 2020! Mollywood Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly & Others Send Their Heartfelt Wishes To Fans On Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid 2020! Eid-Ul-Fitr is here. This year amid Lockdown, people have no options but to stay inside and celebrate the beautiful festival with their near and dear one at home. All Thanks to technology that people can still connect with their family members and friends residing far via video calls and wish them Eid Mubarak.

Our favourite Mollywood celebs right from Prithviraj Sukumaran, to Nivin Pauly took to their Instagram handles to wish their fans and followers Eid Mubarak.

Prithviraj Sukumaran who is back in ‘God’s Own Country’ after being stranded in Jordan for over two months during the shoot of Aadujeevitham, was first among many to wish his dear fans and followers Eid Mubarak.

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is in talks among cinemagoers following his brand new look from much anticipated Kurup. Apart from wishing Eid Mubarak, also with a hashtag he wrote that let’s hope next year this very auspicious of Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in a normal way without any lockdown.

The very dashing and stylish Nivin Pauly who will be seen in the much-awaited Thuramukham had a simple and sweet message amid COVID-19. As Nivin urged his fans to celebrate the festive safely.

Tovino Thomas who is making sure to spend quality time with his daughter Izza and family amid lockdown shared an earlier released poster of his superhero film Minnal Murali with Eid Wishes.

