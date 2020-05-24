The combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has traditionally been quite lucrative for the film industry. When they came together first with Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun, they delivered a mega blockbuster. Later, Salman Khan had a special appearance to play in Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and that film was a blockbuster as well. However, there is one more film where they appeared in which they had equal roles. That was Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

On its announcement, it seemed like yet another hit in the making since the leading lady in question was Madhuri Dixit. After all, she was the reigning queen for most part of the 90s and the combination with the two Khans, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan was as rock solid as it get.

The trouble though is that the film took more than half a decade in the making. Announced in the mid-90s, soon after the success of Karan Arjun, the K.C. Bokadia production had K.S. Adhiyaman (who was remaking his own Tamil film Thotta Chinungi) make his debut as a director in Bollywood. There were several challenges that the film faced during its making and with the original shooting schedules not been met, the overall plan went for a toss. Each of the three superstars was busy in their prior engagements too due to which progress was sporadic.

To the credit of the makers though, finally when the film was ready for release in 2002, it was presented as a musical. With close to a dozen songs in there and multiple composers, lyricists and singers brought into the fold, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam started boasting of a fresh look. Each of the three actors cooperated as well in shooting for the new songs and combined with the ones that had already been shot, chartbusters like ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’, ‘Khoye Khoye Din Hain’, ‘Sab Kuchh Bhula Diya’, ‘Taaron Ka Chamakta’ pepped up the proceedings.

What seemed like a doomed project found some sort of a respite when it released exactly 18 years ago on 24th May 2002. Made at a budget of 12 crores, the film managed to cover its costs and also make a little profit with a lifetime number of 13 crores. Later, it found popularity on the satellite circuits as well, hence turning out to be a surprise success for all involved with the film.

Considering the fact that both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have delivered disasters with their delayed films [Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya], this was still a better outcome. Interestingly, the film also boasted of a cameo from none other than Aishwarya Rai!

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

