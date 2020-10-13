Halal Love Story Song Bismillah Out Now: Shahabaz Aman Composed Song Will Absorb You Into A Reverie

With serene and tranquil songs, Amazon Prime Video’s soundtrack for Halal Love Story is surely tugging at everyone’s heartstrings. With just a few days left for the Malayalam family entertainer to hit the small screen, the streaming platform released yet another soothing track — Bismillah. The song promo shows us a preview into the beginning of the cast and crew’s beautiful journey of making the Halal film. With preparations in full swing, what better way of initiating a project than ‘In The Name of God’. The track will truly absorb you into a reverie and make you want to play it on a loop. Blessing the film with the echoing words of Bismillah, the track is produced by Rex composed by Shahabaz Aman.

Additionally, the music album of Halal Love Story also features a song by the prolific composer Bijibal; and the background score is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

Streaming exclusively on October 15, Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the comedy-drama Halal Love Story. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the direct-To-Service film is produced by Papaya Films and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony and Sharaf U Dheen along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Watch the promo here –



Synopsis:

Thoufeek, an unmarried young man from a very orthodox family, is highly passionate about filmmaking. He is an active member and plays a key role in one of Kerala’s popular Islamic Organisations, which has kept his cinema dreams in halt. He’s approached by Raheem and Shereef with the idea of making a film as an initiative of the cultural wing of his organisation. They soon approach Siraj, a popular associate director to don the cap of the director. The biggest challenge for the crew is to keep the movie ‘Halal’ (Halal – a term as per Quran which means “lawful” or “allowed to do” under Islamic beliefs). As the crew follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking, massive confusions happen. An unorthodox Siraj (film director) struggles to go ahead with the project.

Halal Love Story will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian films CU Soon, Sufiyum Sujatayum, V, Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, Law, French Biriyani, and Penguin along with Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man, Inside Edge, and Made In Heaven and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

