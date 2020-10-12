Halal Love Story’s Song Sundaranayavane Out: Shahabaz Aman’s Track Leaves You Enchanted

Giving us a special glimpse into the beautiful frames of Halal Love Story, Amazon Prime Video released the first song promo of the Malayalam comedy-drama. The soulful song titled Sundaranayavane produced by Rex Vijayan, is sung and composed by Shahabaz Aman, with the beautiful lyrics penned by Muhsin Parari.

The video sees Raheem, played by Nasser Karutheni, travel across the magnificent and scenic backwaters of Kerala, in what seems to be a journey back home for the character. Embracing all that God has blessed us with and praising in his glory, the music is sure to leave everyone enchanted.

Speaking about the song, popular Indian playback singer Shahabaz Aman said, “Creating the music for Halal Love Story was a different experience all together, especially Sundaranayavane. The lyrics are extremely pure and irrefutably heartfelt that will completely transport one into a state of bliss. Muhsin has done an incredible job with the lyrics and it was a great pleasure to have sung and composed this song.”

Creating the music alongside Shahabaz, music producer Rex Vijayan said, “Halal Love Story’s soundtrack is quite Sufi laden. The melodies will instantly absorb you and depict an amalgamation of love and praises to the almighty. I am confident that the audiences will enjoy the music as much as they do the film.”

Additionally, the music album of Halal Love Story also features a song by the prolific composer Bijibal; and the background score is by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Malayalam family entertainer film Halal Love Story starting October 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the direct-To-Service film is produced under by Papaya Films and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony and Sharaf U Dheen along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Video link –



