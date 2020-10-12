Payal Ghosh Is Ready To Apologise To Richa Chadha But On This Condition?

Payal Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap & Richa Chadha’s issues are getting intense with each passing day. Recently the Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress took to Twitter and requested PM Narendra Modi to save her from being killed by ‘movie mafia‘.

Advertisement

Payal Ghosh wrote, “These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else.”

These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else 🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

In another tweet which also had the PMO and HMO tagged, she said that the Bollywood brigade is waiting for her to die like Sushant Singh Rajput. As per her, death will remain a mystery after she is gone. “@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood,” she wrote.

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood . — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020 Advertisement

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha had filed a case against Payal Ghosh for dragging her in the case. Replying to her Payal said, “Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out, how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao”.

The latest update is that Payal Ghosh’s lawyer has told the High Court that the actress is ready to apologise to Richa if a few conditions are met. According to the Mumbai Mirror report, he told the HC, “After settling this matter, the plaintiff (Richa) should not file any criminal case against Payal.”

Earlier too the lawyer of Payal Ghosh had said that his client is ready to apologise but she had refused. Talking about why, Payal changed her mind later, the lawyer said, “After the last hearing, the plaintiff made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. This has resulted in Payal being trolled on social media. But, we would like to settle the matter.”

According to the report, Payal Ghosh’s lawyer has said that he will get in touch with Richa Chadha’s lawyer to finalise the consent terms.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: A Sonu Sood Fan Requests PM Narendra Modi To Honour Him With Bharat Ratna, Actor Responds In A Humble Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube