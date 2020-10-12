Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus, actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to thousands of migrant workers, students, and farmers through his philanthropic work and noble actions. One look at his Twitter timeline and you know that his efforts are not going in vain. Sood is being appreciated widely for his selfless gestures.

Advertisement

The actor has opened up his social media to reach out to anyone in need and there are no brownie points for guessing that he is tirelessly providing assistance to as many as possible. Love has been pouring in from all corners of social media. His peers, prominent personalities and fans are lauding him for his efforts.

Advertisement

One user on Twitter recently posted an image of Sonu Sood at a small temple in his house. He made a special request as he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to bestow the highest civilian award of the country to Sonu. The fan wrote, “Respected Prime Minister, It is our wish as Indians that- the way amid COVID crisis, Sonu Sood has extended support to the poor, migrants, students and every person in need – for the true hero of the country, we ask you to honour him with the Bharat Ratna Award.”

An epitome of humility, Sonu Sood reacted to the tweet with an emoticon of folded hands. This is not the first time that fans and followers of the actor have demanded the Bharat Ratna – the highest civilian honour for a citizen of India in recognition of exceptional service.

The actor, who gained popularity for playing an antagonist in films like Dabangg, R Rajkumar and Simmba, has now earned the epithet of a Messiah of the migrant workers. Sonu Sood’s actions and deeds have been a source of inspiration to many across the nation.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below. Also, for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap’s Favourite Make-Out Spot Was In Theatres Watching His Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube