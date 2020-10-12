Trust Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to being witty. His recent targets for some adorable remarks are Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap. SRK has shared a feedback for Kashyap’s book 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, while revealing that the couple’s favourite make-out spot was in theatres screening his films.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Tahira has launched her new book titled 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. The book is already been appreciated by her friends in the industry and that includes King Khan too. Shah Rukh expressed how the book is full of gems.

Advertisement

Sharing Shah Rukh Khan’s review of the book on Instagram, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira.”

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap also had a reply for Shah Rukh Khan. She expressed how his movies have made her bunk classes. She said that her heart is bouncing with joy and she is thankful for it.

“Gratitude post! Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases… ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again,” Tahira Kashyap wrote.

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Tahira Kashyap’s 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman has received praises from Twinkle Khanna, Vidya Balan, Masaba Gupta, Badha, Sonali Bendre and others. Author herself, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Downright honest and delightful with its bouyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor On Testing COVID-19 Negative & Getting Back In Action: “I Feel Like A Kid In A Candy Store”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube