Payal Ghosh is still trying hard to prove herself in the row with Anurag Kashyap. In a very shocking tweet she has claimed that the ‘movie mafia’ will kill her. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor has asked Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for help. Meanwhile, she has also replied to Richa Chadha and below is all you need to know.

Recently, Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of s*xual misconduct under the #MeToo movement. She even filed an FIR against the filmmaker and has approached the Home Minister Amit Shah for quick justice. Adding to the same are her claims now.

In her latest tweets, Payal Ghosh has claimed that the Bollywood Mafia will kill her and turn her death into a suicide case. She has asked PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for help in the same. “These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else,” Ghosh wrote.

These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma'am and will prove my death as suicide or something else 🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

In another tweet which also had the PMO and HMO tagged, she said that the Bollywood brigade is waiting for her to die like Sushant Singh Rajput. As per her, death will remain a mystery after she is gone. “@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood,” she wrote.

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah look like they are waiting for me to die like Sushant because till now there is no response and my death will remain a mystery like other actors of Bollywood . — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh recently met NCW member Rekha Sharma. The pictures reached Richa Chadha, who has already filled a case against Payal with the NCW. Richa revealed how she has filed the case before Payal for dragging her in the controversy. But, the NCW is yet to get back about it.

Replying to Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh wrote, “Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao”.

Richa Chadha had even filed a defamation law suit against Payal Ghosh. Anurag Kashyap, on the other hand, has dismissed all the claims against him as false.

