Payal Ghosh On Apologising Richa Chadha In Anurag Kashyap Row: “I Haven’t Given Any Wrong Statement”

Payal Ghosh and her complaint against director Anurag Kashyap is gathering steam with many from the Bollywood getting involved. Actress Richa Chadha also went ahead to file a defamation suit against Payal for involving her name in the comments. Defendant’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute, earlier today clarified that his client is ready to take back her comments.

But, the thing is it didn’t end here. Now, it seems Payal has changed her mind and she took to Twitter to say she wouldn’t apologise for anything. Richa has also reacted to the same.

Payal tweeted, “I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don’t want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face.”

She also said, “I am not apologising to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry.”

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

In reply to a tweet, “So Payal Ghosh ‘innocently’ slandered @RichaChadha?” To which Payal replied, “No (name redacted) did not defame her.. it was what Mr. Kashyap said about her, still want to blow It out of proportion, GIRL?”

no Payal ghosh did not defame her.. it was what Mr. Kashyap said about her, still want to blow It out of proportion, GIRL? https://t.co/FZqEgJWYPJ — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

In a report published on Hindustan Times, defendant’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute had said earlier on Payal withdrawing her comments, “She said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Richa Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology. She regrets whatever she said, and her intention was never to defame any woman.”

