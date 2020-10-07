Kangana Ranaut BREAKS SILENCE On Swara Bhasker's Sarcastic 'Return Award' Tweet

Earlier today actress Swara Bhasker posted a tweet indirectly hinting at Kangana Ranaut’s old “I’ll return my Padma Shri award” statement. Rhea Chakraborty was allotted bail today in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Post this, many from Bollywood expressed their happiness taking to their Twitter handle, and Swara was one of them.

Swara tweeted, “Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???” This was an indication to Kangana’s old interview in which she said on the lines of returning her Padma Shri award.

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

To which Kangana Ranaut has finally replied to. She took to Twitter and wrote, “This is my interview, if your memory is weak then watch it again. If I have made a single false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya.”

She also added, “I am a devotee of Lord Ram. I will give my life for a promise. Jai Shri Ram.” The hashtag #KanganaAwardWapasKar has been trending since Swara Bhasker’s tweet.

In her old interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut had said, “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

Recently a CBI source said that the investigation into Sushant’s death is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into “meticulously”. “As per the demand of the investigation, either a team or a set of officers visit Mumbai at regular intervals, besides the agency officers from the Mumbai branch present there,” the source added. The source, however, refused to share the name of the officials of the agency who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi.

What do you think about this banter between Swara Bhasker & Kangana Ranau? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

