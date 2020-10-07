Alaya F Celebrates The Birthday Of Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary In Dubai, Check Out!

That Alaya F & Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray are pretty close to each other was known when he attended her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman’s screening. Not just that, Alaya celebrated her 22nd birthday with Aaishvary and also shared pictures with him.

Now as Aaishvary Thackeray celebrated his birthday in Dubai, Alaya F joined the party along with his family.

Aaishvary himself and his mother Smita Thackeray shared updates from the party. And guess what they even tagged Alaya because she was one of the special guests of the party. Have a look at the Instagram story of Birthday Boy below which has only two people tagged; his mom Smitha and the second one is Alaya F. Not worth ignoring is the heart emoticon.

Smita Thackeray shared the video in which we see Aaishvary blowing the candles and making a wish. She captioned the video as, “Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray#Son#dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night. ❤️🌟”

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Alaya F. has continued to work from home amid pandemic.

From styling her shoots, taking virtual dance classes, bettering her craft and watching documentaries to understand the nuances of different characters and creating her digital series, Alaya has been occupied these past months.

“I had certain work commitments to fulfil even during the lockdown. As actors, our nature of work requires us to be in front of the camera and usually we have a whole team of professionals to make us look our best. But due to the lockdown and the safety guidelines that were put in place, it became difficult to have a team so I had to get creative and do my own hair and make-up and even styling for shoots. I even did a cover shoot by myself at home,” said the young actress.

“On social media, I have to stay active and I also have brand commitments so for everything on my social media, not only hair and make-up and styling is done by me, but also the creating video concepts, shooting them and editing them, it’s all done by me. Everything now takes five times the work it would have taken but it’s been a great learning curve. It’s given me the chance to experiment and go out of my comfort zone in a lot of ways. It also always kept me occupied and busy and overall I must say, it’s been a lot of fun,” she added.

Alaya F has also signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

