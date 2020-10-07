Swara Bhasker Takes A Sly DIG At Kangana Ranaut: “Weren’t Some People Going To Return Their Government Bestowed Awards?”

Swara Bhasker is one actress who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Be it political issues or entertainment, the Raanjhanaa actress has been vocal about her point of views since the very beginning. She has been supporting Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut in her recent tweet.

Swara took her Twitter and wrote, “Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???”

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide… weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

For the unversed Kangana Ranaut claimed that if she’s unable to prove her claims in late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case; the Manikarnika actress will return her Padma Shri Award.

As soon as Swara Bhasker tweeted this, netizens gave a mixed reaction to it and one user wrote, “When would Swara Bhaskar cancel her casteist mother Ira Bhaskar, a professor at JNU for discriminating against the Bahujan students nd failing them? Swara portrays herself to be the voice of Dalits but she has a family member who hates Bahujans and she stays silent? Any clue why?”

Another user tweeted, “@ReallySwara talking about feminism is just as hilarious as Modi talking about democracy. If u see her tweets, ull start to notice a pattern which highlights her Pseudo nature. Most Indians (even liberals) r sick of this woke act! jaag jao, bus karo abh”

Another user tweeted, “Kangana was taking advantage of the situation n lot of u tuber n tv channels too. These r the people who made her culprit for murder. If arnab goswami has proves why he is not giving to cbi. Don’t be rigid in your thought justice should be prevailed whether person is live or dead”

Firstly kangana had guts to take a stand unlike you who was supporting your own sugar daddy.. you know very well who is culprit 😊 — Tamanna Rohilla (@TamannaRohilla3) October 7, 2020 When would Swara Bhaskar cancel her casteist mother Ira Bhaskar, a professor at JNU for discriminating against the Bahujan students nd failing them? Swara portrays herself to be the voice of Dalits but she has a family member who hates Bahujans and she stays silent? Any clue why? — unchuu (@Itsaninnnn) October 7, 2020 Seriously??? She always take a stand against center govt unlike Kangana against only Non-BJP govt..

Now u see which is greater…

Center or state govt???

But u people couldnt see Kangana's agenda… She fooled you and will keep doing it.. bcoz she knows how innocent ppl we r😂 — FlyingBird (@Flyingbird0419) October 7, 2020 Kangana was taking advantage of the situation n lot of u tuber n tv channels too. These r the people who made her culprit for murder. If arnab goswami has proves why he is not giving to cbi. Don't be rigid in your thought justice should be prevailed whether person is live or dead — Ashmita (@Ashmita12234497) October 7, 2020 @ReallySwara talking about feminism is just as hilarious as Modi talking about democracy. If u see her tweets, ull start to notice a pattern which highlights her Pseudo nature. Most Indians (even liberals) r sick of this woke act! jaag jao 😴 bus karo abhhttps://t.co/QZpjfsDhXj — Prashast Gautam (@Gautamg1dgr8) October 7, 2020 Ma'am ,mujhe toh badi sazees lag rahi hain Kangana ka award wapas karwane main. — Ravi Panjabi (@RaviPanjabi2) October 7, 2020

Let’s wait and see what Kangana Ranaut has to say about Swara Bhasker’s tweet.

Meanwhile, share your reactions in the comments section below.

