Director Anurag Kashyap was accused of se*ual misconduct by Payal Ghosh, and since then he has obeyed the instructions he has been getting from the officials. He showed up at the police station last week to submit the proof which favoured his side of the story.

Payal went ahead to request for Y-Plus security for herself from the government just as Kangana Ranaut got. Anurag, apparently, provided video footage of the mentioned date to nullify all her allegations against him.

Now, since there’s not much happening to the case, Payal Ghosh has decided to head to get help from Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister. She expressed this wish today through a tweet.

She tweeted, “I am heading to @HMOIndia to meet the officials. It’s a fight to the end, and no fake agenda can deter me. Bring it on. #LetTruthComeOut.” Now, it would be interesting to see what’s the next step she takes and how much of the help she gets from the Union Home Minister.

I am heading to @HMOIndia to meet the officials . It's a fight to the end and no fake agenda can deter me. Bring it on. #LetTruthComeOut — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Before this, Richa Chadha slapped a defamation suit worth 1.10 crores against Payal Ghosh. Richa says this is for “tarnishing her reputation” and making her face “immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunity and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony”.

While having a word with IANS, Payal Ghosh had said, “This is completely a false accusation. I don’t understand what I have to do with this case. Why is she trying to defame me? She should instead ask Mr Kashyap why he took her name.”

“I don’t know her personally. We will go to the court and clarify. I have only said what Mr Kashyap told me. It is not me who has taken names,” Payal concluded.

What are your thoughts on this wholesale Payal Ghosh – Anurag Kashyap controversy? Do you think there should be something more done by Anurag? Or Payal should come up with some substantial proof to make her side look solid? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

