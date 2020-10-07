Deepika Padukone To Resume Work On Shakun Batra's Film In Goa Today: Reports

Deepika Padukone has been in the headlines over the past two weeks now. While the NCB probe is still on, the recent update suggests that the actor is all set to get back on the sets of her next. The film directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Dharma is being shot in Goa as we speak. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

The NCB summoned Deepika on September 25. The actor flew down from Goa, where she was about to begin shooting for the Shakun Batra film. Her name came up in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case after some chats were found in talent manager Jaya Saha’s phone.

However, it seems like Deepika Padukone is getting back to work amid all the happenings around the case. As per reports, Deepika is resuming work on the Shakun Batra’s untitled project today. The Chhapaak actor will be joining the cast including Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi who have already begun shooting for the film in the beach state.

Talking about the film, Deepika Padukone had described it a ‘not so light film’. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either… Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema; it’s called domestic noir”.

Deepika Padukone added, “I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

The NCB summoned Deepika Padukone alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Her name came up when her chats with manager Karishma Prakash had her asking for ‘maal’. The chats also had mention of Hash, Doob and other things.

