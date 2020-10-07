Zuber K. Khan has dedicated his upcoming romantic film to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor, popular as the paranormal investigator Ritvik in the fantasy TV series Naagin, incidentally also has “Nyaay: The Justice” coming up, which is based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Zuber K. Khan’s romantic film is titled “Dadhke Dil Baar Baar“, and his co-stars “Poster Boys” actress Samiksha Bhatnagar.

Zuber K. Khan said, “‘Nyaay: The Justice’ should be out soon. After that, ‘Dhadke Dil Baar Baar’ is an out and out Bollywood romantic film. We all have grown up watching romantic movies.”

He dedicates the love story to Shah Rukh Khan, who has starred in the maximum number of romantic films, notably “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

“He is someone who has hugely inspired me. I want to emulate him in every way possible. Not just me, he is an inspiration to millions across the globe. The film has major twists and turns, and I am sure the audience is going to love it,” said Zuber.

