Koimoi has already informed you about Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has mild symptoms and is currently home quarantined. Thankfully, his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have tested negative for the virus. The show audience was worried about the shoot of the show. But here is good news for the fans as Sharad will be temporarily replaced by Dheeraj Dhooper. Yes, we are serious. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Dheeraj Dhooper has already been a part of Naagin 5 in the initial days and people have loved him on the show. This is why Dheeraj is going to fill in Sharad’s shoes temporarily on the show as Veer, and reprise his role as Cheel.

Advertisement

As per a report by Miss Malini, “Dheeraj Dhoopar is making a re-entry in Naagin 5 and he will start shooting his scenes for it on Tuesday. He had surprised all his fans in his evil avatar as an icchadaari cheel (aka eagle) called Akesh and many were waiting to see more of it.”

Speaking about Sharad Malhotra, as per the Indian Express, the actor has released a statement which reads, “They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers, and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

We will surely miss Sharad Malhotra from Naagin 5 but we are excited to see Dheeraj Dhooper once again on Naagin 5. What are your views on the same? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: The Lie Movie Review: Joey King Is Terrific In Not So Defending Jacob Like Thriller!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube