Bigg Boss 14: Pankaj Tripathi Inside The House? Dalljiet Kaur Hopes So

Actor Dalljiet Kaur is super thrilled as a new season of popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 has started. While she is always enjoyed the show, she is also excited because her best friend and actor Nishant Singh Malkhani will also be a contestant this year.

However, from Bollywood, she has a few names in mind, who would make for great contestants.

“I would love to see our favorite Pankaj Tripathi ji inside BB, would be lovely to observe him relay his observations as wonderfully as he does. And I think Sudesh Lahiri would be super entertaining to watch as well,” she says.

What adds the maximum star power to the show is the presence of superstar Salman Khan. Dalljiet, who was a participant in the previous season, says, “He is the soul and the sole force of attraction of BB. His hosting is the very reason that audience connects and gets involved passionately with the lives of the contestants. And it’s the same as a contestant. He is the barometer through which we gauge our journey. This is why when I left the show, I did with head held high and grace because of Sir’s words to me.”

Would you like to see Pankaj Tripathi in Bigg Boss 14? Or any season in future? Let us know in the comments section below.

