Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most loved shows on TV right now. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the 12th season is receiving as well as the previous ones among the audience. Amid the pandemic, the show has managed to successfully shoot its episode with all the safety measures. Amid all this, the latest episode featuring Pradeep Kumar Sood has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Pradeep Kumar Sood is a contestant from Amritsar. He was on the hot seat in Monday’s episode. About himself, Pradeep shared that he is a fitness freak but also loves food a lot. During the episode, he managed to answer a lot of questions with confidence. However, during the 13th question worth Rs 25 Lakhs, Sood stumbled.

As reported by DNA, the 13th question Amitabh Bachchan asked the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant was – “The point on Earth that’s farthest from land is named after which fictional character of Indian origin?” The KBC host gave him the options – “Robinson Crusoe, Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo, and Phileas Fogg”. However, Pradeep Kumar Sood couldn’t answer the question.

The answer to this Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 question was Finding Nemo. That wasn’t it. Pradeep also made Amitabh Bachchan emotional when he told the megastar that his mother has been dreaming for the past 20 years that his son is sitting on KBC’s hot seat. Pradeep’s mother would write information from newspapers in books so that Pradeep would know about everything around.

Listening to his heartwarming story, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Whenever someone talks about mothers, I get emotional.”

Well, that was indeed an episode full of roller-coaster emotions.

Meanwhile, apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Big B has a big movie lined up. Titled Brahmastra, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the movie has been delayed several times. However, due to the pandemic and shutdown of theatres, no one knows when it will release.

Did you watch Monday’s episode of KBC 12 featuring Pradeep Kumar Sood? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section below.

