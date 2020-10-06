THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Wants To Work With Smriti Irani

It’s a new day and we are back with another piece related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors. Today, there’s a twist as we’ll be revealing the name, about whom we are talking about, in the latter part of the article.

One of the Taarak Mehta actors has expressed a desire to work with actress turned politician, Smriti Irani. Smriti is a household name due to her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As of now, she is a leader in BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) and also holds the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Women and Child Development in the central government.

Despite a successful political career, Smriti Irani is still known to many as Tulsi, the character she portrayed in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Due to such immense popularity and amazing acting skills, Kush Shah aka Goli of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah desires to work with the actress.

Yes, you read that right. Kush Shah spoke about the same while to TellyTalkIndia. During an interview, he was asked about one actor or actress, he wishes to work with. He was accompanied by his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor, Raj Anadkat.

Meanwhile, Kush had shared about the impact of the show on the real-life of its actors. While talking to ETimes TV, he said, “Our life has changed completely. My relatives would call me Kush as a kid but after I started working on the show, they started calling me by my screen name Goli so this goes on to prove how our life has changed. Now, Kush doesn’t come first, they address me as Goli. I am very grateful and thankful for the love that the audience has given us,” Kush had told ETimes TV in a throwback interview.”

Being a part of Taarak Mehta has its own perks too. Revealing a few fan moments Kush further added to the portal, “There have been many incidents, but one thing that is very sweet and I would like to share with everyone. The rickshaw and taxi drivers refuse to take money or fare from us. Even if we insist they don’t take it, which is very sweet of them. They consider us as their family. I feel very grateful,” he added.

