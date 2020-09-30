Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE! Asit Kumarr Modi Is 100% Happy About Sunayana Fozdar’s Casting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah screams nothing but love, laughter and happiness for many. It’s been the show that the Indian audiences have cheered on their sad days too. Kudos to Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and the team for making it so happening. However, Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers were in a soup recently when Neha Mehta opened up about her exit.

For the unversed, Neha during the initiation of the pandemic put forth some concerns to the makers. According to the actress, she was left unheard and there was no solution. So in order to hold her integrity, she decided to quit. But the twist in the turn came when our on-screen Anjali Mehta wanted to overturn her decision. She even contacted the makers to cast her again.

As much as Neha Mehta wanted to return, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team states it was impossible. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Asit Kumarr Modi opened up on the entire row. He also stated that he is more than happy about Sunayana Fozdar’s casting.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer said, “I’m 100% happy. People are used to watching old artists, so they are usually in denial. It is a bit difficult initially for the person who joins as a replacement. But Sunayana Fozdar is working really well and people will end up loving her as well.”

Asit Kumarr Modi also confirmed that Neha Mehta did contact the Taarak Mehta team for a return. However, they couldn’t overturn their decision as casting was already done.

“Everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does good work. It is not possible to remove someone once cast,” he added.

Meanwhile, Neha Mehta had been a part of the show for as many as 12 years. The actress was loved for her role as Anjali Mehta. Fans have truly been in denial that they won’t be able to witness her in the show anymore.

But as they say, the show must go on!

