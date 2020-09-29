Sushant Singh Rajput News: Ambulance Driver Still States The Late Actor Was Murdered

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is mired with conspiracy theories ever since he died on June 14. He was found dead in his Mumbai residence on an unfortunate day. Initially, when Mumbai Police was investigating the case, stated that it was a case of suicide. Later reports claimed that there has been foul play in his death.

Currently, the Sushant‘s death case is investigated by CBI & NCB, after several allegations of drugs, money laundering and the actor’s alleged death case have come to the forefront. While the speculations of possible suicide are still going on amidst the alleged murder speculations, the ambulance driver, who took Sushant’s body to the mortuary still maintains that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was murdered.

During an interview with Times now, the ambulance driver had reiterated his previous statement that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not suicide but a murder. He said, “I said what I saw. It was murder. As of now, the drugs angle has come to light, later the murder will also be exposed. There is no way his leg could have been broken if he had hanged himself.”

The driver further stated that the lights in the postmortem room were quite dim and he is unaware of what occurred inside the postmortem room.

Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal conducted a day-long hearing in Bombay High Court on bail pleas applied by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik. While the NCB opposed the bail application, the actress lawyer Satish Manishinde on Tuesday argued that Sushant Singh Rajput has been consuming drugs even before he met her.

Manshinde, as per Live Law India, he said during the court hearing, “It is not that Sushant Singh Rajput got into drugs after Rhea came into his life. His co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor appear to have given statements Sushant Singh Rajput was consuming drugs much prior to 2019.”

“Had Sushant Singh Rajput been alive today, he would have been punished under Section 20. Sushant would have then claimed the immunity of rehabilitation and got away with punishment for small quantities,” said Maneshinde adding, “There is nothing to say that Rhea financed any illicit drug purchase. Even if the prosecution case is accepted, that it only small quantity for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

