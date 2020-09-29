Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB Opposes Rhea Chakraborty & Showik’s Bail Plea Calling It A Non-Bailable Offence

Bombay High Court on Tuesday conducted a day-long hearing on bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and three others in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) argued in the court opposing the bail plea citing that the offences committed by the suspects are non-bailable offences.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea has applied for the bail for the second time after her previous application for bail was rejected by the court. She was remanded for 14-day custody and later the custody has been extended till October 6.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for NCB in the court, said that the court will have to keep in mind the backdrop under which the NDPS Act. As reported by Indian Express, Singh while opposing the bail plea said, “This is sort of a crime, as interpreted by the Supreme Court, which is worse than murder or culpable homicide. Murder affects one person or a family. However, this (drug cases) affects the entire society.”

“We are seeing the trend going on in the country, (among) the college youngsters. This is a crime, where it should be made non-bailable. Therefore, the legislature has said that the offence will be cognizable and have not made it bailable,” he added.

He also pointed out that the bail provisions for NDPS Act have been made stringent after taking cognizant of the offences which are “destroying the structure of the society.” The provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will not apply over the offences committed under the NDPS act.

NCB on Monday through an affidavit pointed out to the high court that both Rhea and Showik are active members of a drug syndicate who are also connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

The federal agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others on September 9. According to NCB, both have financed and procured drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput at the behest of him.

