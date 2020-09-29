Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE! Asit Kumarr Modi On Neha Mehta: “Unki Ichcha Nahi Thi Toh..”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lately been in a soup. It began ever since Neha Mehta aka the old Anjali quit the show. The actress recently made some startling revelations. She claims that her concerns remained unaddressed. Here’s what producer Asit Kumarr Modi has to say about it all.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Asit, who is the producer of the show. He had previously stated that it was a mutual decision for Taarak Mehta makers and Neha to part ways. But looks like the split did not happen in a very good taste.

Asit Kumarr Modi shared his side of the story as he shared, “We started the shoot on 10th July. Anjali Mehta sent us a letter in April or May where she mentioned that doing the show is difficult for her to this show. After that, we tried to contact her a lot. But she didn’t revert back till 10th August. We tried to explain her a lot, and we have high regards for her. She has performed really well in Taarak Mehta. My work is to keep the team united because this is my family. If anyone leaves the show, it’s upsetting. But if someone does not wish to be a part, there’s nothing I can do.”

Furthermore, Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed confirming Neha Mehta’s claim that she tried to get back on the show. However, he claims that was not possible anymore. “But everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted,” shared the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer.

We tried asking what the rift is all about. Without delving much information, Asit said, “Kabhi chota mote kisse bante hai, par wo har parivaar me bante hai. Lekin humlog bhul jaate hai aura age badhte hai. Kisiko takleef hoti hai toh mai samajha sakta hu. Unko ye lag raha tha ki ‘mujhe aur kuch bhi karna chahiye, ye bhi karna chahiye aur wo bhi karna chahiye.’ Har chiz ka solution hota hai.”

He continued, “Set pe jab log saath me kaam karte hai, toh chote mote problem sabke sath hote hai. Agar aap problem ko leke uske sath jud jaate ho, toh wo aapka problem hai. Unki ichcha nai thi toh kuch kar nahi sakte.”

Asit Kumarr Modi concluded his take by mentioning that he has the utmost respect for Neha Mehta and her family. He also mentioned that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team will miss her but it is her decision at the end of the day.

