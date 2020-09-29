Tejasswi Prakash Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Shivin Narang In The New Poster Of Sunn Zara

Television actors featuring in music videos have become a common thing now. After Hina Khan- Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan- Shivangi Joshi now another Jodi is ready to win all hearts. This time it is Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash. These two have been creating quite a buzz ever since they were seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The duo managed to grab all eyeballs because of their equation in the show. Shivin and Tejasswi have shared a great equation not just on the show but also post KKK10. In fact, their equation also dropped hints about their love affair. Fans were even seen trending the hashtag #TeVin made with the amalgamation of their names. And today, the cute Jodi has come with another treat for their fans.

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash have shared a glimpse of their first project after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in a song titled as Sunn Zara. Shivin shared the first look of the song wherein he looked dapper in his icy blue coloured shirt with navy blue trousers and Tejasswi, who was dressed in a beige tee, rust colour shorts and jacket, couldn’t take her eyes off him.

Have a look at the poster:

Shivin posted this picture with a caption, Announcing my latest love song “Sunn Zara” with Indie Music Label ❤. Be mesmerised by this love song that’s unlike any other. Coming soon… this October! Stay tuned to @indiemusiclabel.“

Well, we are sure fans cannot wait to see Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s chemistry in the new music video. Wondering if this is the beginning of a beautiful start to their relationship. What do you guys think?

Meanwhile, talking about Shivin and Tejasswi’s relationship rumours, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress has cleared the air time and again and stated that the two are just friends. “He is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. I am not dating him,” Tejasswi was quoted as saying earlier.

