14th June is the date that no one would ever forget! Yes, on that day, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death broke in. Initially, everyone found it hard to believe but eventually, the death was officially confirmed and since then, fans are in shock and demanding for justice in an alleged murder case.

It’s highly commendable how Sushant’s fans across the globe are trying their best to raise voice against the alleged foul play in the investigation. They are using every opportunity to stand with their beloved actor. Be it showing love for Sushant’s Dil Bechara or slamming the derogatory comments against the late actor. Recently, one such emotional fan posted a video of the actor’s last rites which has upset Sushant’s ex, Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande slammed the user by asking “What’s wrong with you?” and further urged to remove and stop spreading such disturbing videos.

Ankita Lokhande wrote, “What’s wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him…remove this video rite now !!”

What’s wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him 🙏🏻remove this video rite now !! https://t.co/1BjVy9SCDe — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 29, 2020

Here, we truly agree with Ankita as posting such videos is an insult of Sushant and his family.

Users too supported Ankita Lokhande’s move. One user wrote, “Very disheartening. Please remove it right now.” Yss plz don’t spread that typ of video…itss vry distributing for all of us,” another user wrote. “They are playing with the emotions of SSRians ma’am this is really affecting me since yesterday,” a fan commented on Ankita’s tweet.

Recently Ankita Lokhande planted saplings in memory of Sushant. Her dog Hatchi was also seen in the pictures she posted. “Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything, Planting plants seedling. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream,” she captioned the snapshots, tagging them #plants4SSR.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

