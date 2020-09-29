Ever since Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter, her feed has been a fiery place. Recently after singer Sona Mohapatra called her out for her selective feminism, when the Queen actor backed Anushka Sharma, Kangana blocked Sona. Later we saw Rangoli Chandel take a dig at the singer and call her ‘below average junk’. It turns out, Sona is not backing out anytime soon and has given Rangoli a reply.

For the unversed, Kangana supported Anushka Sharma in the Sunil Gavaskar row. Reacting to same, Mohapatra wrote how Ranaut wants to criticise everyone but doesn’t know how to take it. Following this, Kangana blocked Sona on Twitter, which the latter even shared a screenshot of.

Later in the day, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel on her Instagram story wrote, “Sona ji I don’t even know who you are and what you do, but I keep seeing you on Kangana’s Google page all the time commenting on everything that she says. Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her, she can’t stand below average junk..@Sonamohapatra.”

Sona Mohapatra who stumbled on the comment decided to give a reply to Rangoli Chandel and also take a dig at Kangana Ranaut. She shared the screenshot of Rangoli’s insta story and wrote how her sisters don’t speak for her.

“Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what? Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don’t speak for me or troll for me, I have two. Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual,” wrote Sona Mohapatra.

Sona Mohapatra in a tweet earlier had even clarified why Kangana Ranaut blocked her. She spoke how in an interview she spoke about her for just 2 minutes, that too two pointers. She wrote, “Not so. Blocked me after seeing my 45 min interview with @BDUTT a couple of days ago. Barely spoke about her for 2 mins & only when pushed to. My issue’s with her? 1)Opportunistic feminism; name calling. 2) Mis-using the star system to grab other people’s credits.”

What do you have to say about this feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

