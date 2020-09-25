Former Indian cricketer and commentator, Sunil Gavaskar found himself in trouble after he dragged Anushka Sharma while criticising Virat Kohli for his disappointing performance in IPL. After he made the distasteful comments against Anushka, a lot of netizens on social media criticised him.

Now even Anushka Sharma has decided to not stay silent on this. The actress took to Instagram stories and wrote a long note as a reply to Sunil Gavaskar. In the note, Anushka asked for an explanation from Gavaskar about his statement and said, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game ?”

She also added, “sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?”

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name In the process?” she asked.

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentlemans game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.” Anushka concluded.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is expecting a baby along with Virat in January 2021. The actress treated fans with a new picture earlier this week. In the Instagram image, Anushka flaunts her baby bump in black swimwear standing in a pool.

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because… After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday (sic),” Anushka captioned the image.

