Kangana Ranaut Has Become A Monster She Was Once Fighting Says Sona Mohapatra

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana Ranaut has become even more active on Social media. In fact, earlier it was her team that used to tweet on her behalf, but now the actress has finally joined the micro-blogging site. We all know that she is unstoppable. Her statements are getting bolder day by day, and she is leaving no stones unturned in exposing the deep dark secrets of the industry. Many actors have spoken against the actress but look like this does not affect her any more. The recent name added in this list is that of Sona Mohapatra.

The singer recently opened up about Kangana, who has been hitting the headlines with her bold statements of late. According to the singer, she once championed Kangana, but now she has become the monster she once opposed.

According to reports in Times Of India, Sona Mohapatra said even before Kangana Ranaut was crowned Queen of Bollywood, she used to champion her. However, she no longer does. The singer added that when you become the monster that you are fighting and exhibit all traits that you were supposedly complaining about, there is something seriously wrong and Kangana has become that monster.

Elaborating further, Sona added that Kangana Ranaut seems to have become that person she is fighting against. According to her, the Panga actress bullies and tends to take away other people’s credit. She stated that there seems to be a very personal agenda which she can empathise with. Mohapatra also feels that she is projecting herself to be a representative of everything which is Hindu and cultural, and she can see a whole lot of hypocrisy in this.

Kangana Ranaut started her fight against nepotism after calling Karan Johar as the flagbearer of the same. The actress has been taking over Bollywood as a whole through her tweets and videos on social media. She also recently claimed that about 99% of Bollywood uses drugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has projects like Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad in her pipeline.

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan PERFECTLY Replies To A Troll Who Compared Him With Prachi Desai Under The Nepotism Debate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube