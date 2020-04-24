Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad To Miss Its Planned Diwali Release Amid Global Pandemic

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has left the world stranded and film industries worried about the pending work and numerous postponed releases. Seems to be adding to the list is Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. The grapevine now has that the film that was up for a Diwali 2020 release will not meet its deadline and below is what the writer of the film has to say.

It was recently when the makers gave Kangana Ranaut’s fans a treat by releasing her first look from Dhaakad. The fierce and fiery look was intriguing and left fans asking for more. But turns out they will have to wait for some more time.

If report in Filmfare is to go by, the film that was aiming for Diwali 2020 will most probably not make it to its date and will be pushed ahead. In the report, writer Sohail Makhlai revealed that the film was scheduled to go on floors in April but the COVID-19 outbreak shelved it and the makers are now hoping to kick start the shoot in July.

Now as the Diwali release looks impossible as the shooting is being delayed by four months, makers are busy sorting out new dates. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kangana was supposed to shoot for her much talked about film Thalaivi based on the life of the celebrated actor-politician Jayalalithaa. With this it will be a task for the actor to shuffle between to sets.

Coronavirus has not just affect Dhaakad but several other films that were scheduled to release or were about to go on floors. A few prominent that had to face the wrath in the beginning were Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 and Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!