Angrezi Medium Box Office Review: This Sweet, Hilarious & Emotionally Charged Comeback Of Irrfan Khan Will Get Big Thumbs Up From Paying Public

Angrezi Medium Box Office Review: Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Manu Rishi, Zakir Hussain

Director: Homi Adajania

Producer: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande

Angrezi Medium Box Office Review: Expectations

Hindi Medium (2017) starring Irrfan Khan in lead was a dark horse. The film proved to be a Super-Hit at the Box Office thanks to the terrific word of mouth it received. The heartwarming feel of the film touched a major section of the audience and it proved to be a winner.

Now Angrezi Medium, as the 2nd installment of the series carries very good expectations. But apart from the franchise value, Angrezi Medium is being awaited by the audience because it brings back Irrfan on the big screen after a long time. We all know the actor has been struggling with a fatal disease for a long time and everyone is just curious to see him. The addition of Kareena Kapoor Khan to star cast is another big factor that will pull the audience to the theaters.

Angrezi Medium Box Office Review: Impact

Hindi Medium worked for the audience because of its highly relatable & feel-good content. Irrfan’s performance along with supporting cast was icing on the cake. While Angrezi Medium didn’t match the levels of Hindi Medium for me it’s still a very good film that will get big thumbs up from the paying public.

Angrezi Medium just like Hindi Medium is a sweet film that is made with loads of love and a big heart. It will make you laugh, it will make you cry and it will make you love your family even more. And if you are living away from your parents, you are going to miss them a lot.

Irrfan is back and how. He is as natural as he was before and there’s absolutely no difference in his performance despite him fighting with a fatal disease. There are so many moments in which he will make you laugh out loud and in others, he will moist your eyes because he is excellent in emotional scenes as well.

Radhika Madan looks so cute and gives an endearing performance. She is as effortless as it gets and looks apt in the role of Irrfan’s character’s daughter. Deepak Dobriyal shines in several moments. His bromance with Irrfan is excellent and makes you emotional towards the end. Kareena Kapoor Khan is fine in a cameo. She looks gorgeous and takes the charm of the frame on another level. Pankaj Tripathi is hilarious in a small role. Kiku Sharda and the rest of the supporting cast is also good.

Overall, Angrezi Medium could’ve been a great film if the makers worked on exploring the emotional side of the story more. There’s clearly more stress on comedy which no doubt works for the film. It’s just that at some point it looks forced and restricts it from being an excellent film. If there were a little more emotional scenes the film would’ve been more relatable.

Angrezi Medium Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Angrezi Medium has everything going by its side. It’s a very good film which will be wholeheartedly accepted by the final audience. The only thing going against the film right now is the Coronavirus Scare and it’s getting even more intense with each passing day.

Going by the conditions in the country right now, Angrezi Medium will be affected by Coronavirus more than last Friday release Baaghi 3. If it was not about the CV outbreak, the film could’ve outside chances of hitting 100 crores mark but right now the film would be looking for a lifetime business in 55-70 crores range.

This is less than or almost equal to the business of Hindi Medium but you have to note that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi is also releasing on March 24. Although that film is on the verge of being postponed nothing has been finalised yet.

The final release date of Sooryavanshi will also affect the prospects of Angrezi Medium. If Sooryavanshi comes on the pre-decided release date of March 24 then things will get really tough for Angrezi Medium but if it gets postponed then it can go a little above.

