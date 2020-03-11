Angrezi Medium Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan & Deepak Dobriyal starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens on March 13, 2020. The film is a sequel to 2017 Super-Hit, Hindi Medium and is having very good expectations.

Let’s have a look at how well the Pre-Release Buzz of Angrezi Medium is doing.

Reach

First and foremost, Angrezi Medium has a very good recall value thanks to the kind of success Hindi Medium received. The film wasn’t a good opener but trended extremely well and enjoyed a lifetime business of 69 crores. The film had touched many hearts at that time and a sequel to it has been in demand ever since.

Apart from that, Irrfan saw a good gain of admiration among people with Hindi Medium. On top of that, he is coming back on big screen after a long treatment of his fatal disease. The audience has been desperately waiting to see him back and this has to be the best film for that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s presence in the film has also helped it reach among a section of masses which means extended visibility.

The promotions have been low key though and that has restricted the reach from touching a new high.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 6.5/10.

Buzz

The trailer of the film has been loved by the audience. There’s this heartwarming feel being promised again and it’s hard to resist when you know that things are going to be bigger and better. Music has also worked well and it has taken the excitement levels to a new peak.

Also Angrezi Medium is a solo release and has a feel good story. For this very reason, the film has gained positive buzz among family audience.

I’ll rate the current buzz of Angrezi Medium as 5.75/10

Angrezi Medium is all set for a nice opening at the Box Office considering its scale. Hindi Medium took an opening of 2.81 crores in 2017 so crossing that won’t be a tough task. In fact considering all the above factors even more than double opening is possible.

But there’s Coronavirus scare going on in India and that will hamper the numbers. So realistically, Angrezi Medium should take an opening in 5-6 crores range and post that it can take jumps with the help of good word of mouth.

