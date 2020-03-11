Vasthunnaa Vachestunna From V Out! Nani & Sudheer Babu Give Us A Glimpse Of Their Contrasting Lives

Vasthunnaa Vachestunna From V Out: Tollywood heartthrob Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer ‘V’ has been making noise all across for all the right reasons. Post garnering overwhelming response for the film’s teaser and first track Manasu Maree, makers of the action thriller yesterday on the occasion of Holi unveiled a new track titled Vasthunaa Vachestunna from the action thriller.

Talking about Vasthunnaa Vachestunna, the 3-minute 32-second track showcases two different worlds of the lead actors Nani and Sudheer Babu. On one side where Sudheer can be seen having a romantic time with his lady love Nivetha Thomas, Nani can be seen lost in his world all alone wandering on streets and marine drive of Mumbai planning for his next move.

Vasthunnaa Vachestunna is been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Amit Trivedi in their soulful voice. The lyrics of the song is been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastri. The track is been composed by Amit Trivedi.

More about ‘V’, the action thriller has Nani as a serial killer and Sudheer Babu as a fierce cop. The film also has Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari in a key role.

‘V’ is bene helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, and is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The action thriller will hit big screens on 25th March.

