When we think of Wolverine, the only person that comes to our mind is actor Hugh Jackman. However, the role was first offered to Mission Impossible II actor, Dougray Scott. Now, Scott has opened up on why he couldn’t play the character and the reason is Tom Cruise.

In 2000, Dougray Scott was offered to play Wolverine in X-Men films. However, he was also working on Mission Impossible II as the villain, IMF agent Sean Ambrose. In an interview with Telegraph, Scott said that Tom Cruise, who was a “very powerful guy” didn’t let him play the character.

“Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it. We were doing Mission: Impossible and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said I will, but I’ll go and do that as well. For whatever reason, he said I couldn’t, shared Scott.

He added, “He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work.”

Scott said that he has no grudges against Hugh Jackman playing the claw-handed mutant and was all praises for the actor. The actor said, “I love what Hugh did with [the Wolverine character]. He’s a lovely guy.”

