Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 5: Has Unbelievable Jump On Tuesday!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: It had an unbelievable jump on Tuesday as 14.05 crores came at the box office. On Monday, the Sajid Nadiadwala production had collected 9.06 crores so this growth is indeed a hugely positive sign. It was a partial holiday of sorts on Tuesday since majority of theaters opened only post afternoon, owing to Holi celebrations. Still, such enhanced footfalls came in which have now allowed the film to cover a great distance.

The Ahmed Khan directed film will have a dip on Wednesday when compared to Tuesday since it is a regular working day now. Though some parts of the country may benefit due to post-Holi effect, by and large it would be business as usual for most. What has to be seen though is that how much closer to the Monday collections would Wednesday turn out to be. Anything in the vicinity of 8-9 crores range would be actually quite good since the film is coming off a partial holiday and Sunday was already big enough.

So far, the Tiger Shroff starrer has collected 76.94 crores in its first five days. In fact at the time of this report getting published, Baaghi 3 would have surpassed the lifetime numbers of Baaghi [76 crores]. While the action entertainer should be around the 90 crores mark by the close of first week, soon enough it would enter the 100 Crore Club. That would make it only the second film this year to achieve this feat after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has emerged as a blockbuster no less.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!