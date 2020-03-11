WHAT! Harvey Weinstein Once Wanted Jennifer Aniston To Be Killed

Jennifer Aniston is been ruling the hearts of the audience for 3 decades now. The actress rose to fame because of her character Rachel Green in one of the best TV shows, FRIENDS. Well, the actress is making a lot of news lately and the latest one is regarding #MeToo accused and convict, producer Harvey Weinstein.

In 2017, #MeToo began in Hollywood when Harvey Weinstein was called out for sexually harassing several actresses. As reported by Variety, in the unsealed court documents connected to Weinstein’s case, it is revealed that the producer had mentioned that the Friends actor should be killed.

In his email on October 31, 2017, Harvey Weinstein wrote, “Jen Aniston should be killed,” replying to a reporter who asked if the allegations levied on his that he had groped Jen were true or not. The portal reviewed 1000 pages of his unsealed documents.

The National Enquirer was planning to publish a story in October 2017 that Weinstein had sexually assaulted Jennifer. When Variety contacted Jennifer Aniston’s rep Stephen Huvane on Tuesday, he stated that the actress was not harassed by Harvey. Stephen responded, “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey.”

