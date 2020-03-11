Vaathi Coming From Master OUT! Thalapathy Vijay’s Fast-Paced Introductory Track Will Make You Groove 

Thalapathy Vijay fans are on cloud nine following the upcoming audio launch of the much-anticipated Master. The superstar’s fans are keen to hear their favourite star to speak his heart out at the audio launch, as the Tamil actor is quite famous for his speeches with hard-hitting and motivational messages.

It was yesterday on the occasion of Holi when the makers of Master had a special treat for Thalapathy Vijay fans and cine-goers. The makers released a brand new song titled Vaathi Coming from the action thriller.

Talking about the Vaathi Coming, the 3 minutes 54-second song is a dance track which has Thalapathy Vijay’s students welcoming their ‘Master’ aka Vaathi i.e short form of Vathiyaar which in Tamil means Teacher.

Thalapathy Vijay in the video can be seen getting a warm welcome from his students as they can be seen dancing their hearts. Followed by which the actor joins them, as Thalapathy Vijay can be seen grooving to the beats in his trademark style.

More about Vaathi Coming, the dance track is been crooned by Anirudh Ravichander & Gana Balachandar. The lyrics for the song is been penned Gana Balachander. Music for Vaathi Coming is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master also has Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, as the actor will be seen playing the lead antagonist. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Nasaar with others in pivotal roles.

Master is been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is bankrolled under XB Creators banner.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer will hit big screens on 9th April.

