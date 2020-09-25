Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra by comparing the death toll at the Bhiwandi building collapse with the Pulwama terror attack.

On Thursday, the Manikarnika actress reacted to a news piece about the building crash in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town that killed 40 people.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted from her verified account in Hindi addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut when @myBMC was breaking my house in an unlawful manner, had you paid attention to this building at that time then at least these 50 people approximately would have been alive today. So many jawans have not been martyred in Pulwama by Pakistan as many innocent lives lost due to your negligence. God knows what will happen to Mumbai.”

Earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of Kangana’s office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition drive was stopped after a High Court stay order. Kangana subsequently tweeted photographs of her demolished office building, calling it a “rape” of her “dreams, confidence, self-respect and future”.

Must Read: JUST IN! Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande Booked For Drugs Consumption After NCB Raids Their Juhu Flat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube