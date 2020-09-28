Sushant Singh Rajput News: Sona Mohapatra Asks, "Men In Film Land Only Stick To Milk & Biscuits?"

Singer Sona Mohapatra finds it strange that only actresses are being singled out as alleged drug users in Bollywood, while none of their male counterparts has come under the radar of suspicion.

On Monday, in a verified Facebook post, Sona also spoke about the benefits of CBD oil, of which she learnt during her sister’s cancer treatment last year.

Sona Mohapatra’s post comes at a time when Bollywood’s top actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are being grilled by the NCB, which is exploring the drugs-related angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sona expressed that it feels “rather strange” that only a few female stars are under the scanner as if the male actors “only stick to milk and biscuits”.

Her Facebook post reads: “The TV stories feel like a farce esp CBD oil and ganja and Whatapp chats being talked about with such fervour. I discovered what the former was when my sister went through multiple surgeries for cancer last year. Was told of how magical the healing and pain-alleviating this could be for her recovery. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any easily in Mumbai. Cannabis has been the base of all Ayurveda till the British banned it I’ve learnt, thus taking away most of its efficacy. So conservatives & ‘custodians of culture’ should please note this.”

“All this drug discussion would mean something if they pursued the actual hard drug cartels and suppliers also. It is also rather strange that a list of women stars are in the limelight even here. Like the men in film land only stick to milk and biscuits? Having said this I don’t have copious tears flowing for any film star. The thing is, these stars are also paid big bucks by brands as ‘role models’ and so you can’t really have your cake and eat it too?” Sona Mohapatra continues.

In my live interview earlier this current topic of 🌱DrugsInBollywood got interrupted by a waxing & waning wifi. I’ve… Posted by Sona Mohapatra on Monday, September 28, 2020

“If you want to earn disproportionate amounts of money, you need to be ready to go under the people’s scanner too. Tiger Woods did lose Nike when it was found that he wasn’t such a paean of family values after all. There are enough & more stars like Di Caprio etc who do not accept endorsements & choose to live life on their own terms. Say no to double standards please? & yes, dear India, actions do have consequences so best if you SAY NO TO DRUGS too,” Sona concluded.

Sona Mohapatra on Monday also informed that actress Kangana Ranaut has blocked her on Twitter.

“And when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay,” the singer tweeted from her verified account along with a screenshot which reads @KanganaTeam blocked you.

“Also, Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case. That’s not a change maker or even thought-leader of any worth. Yes, she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills. That’s all. Will call her bluff,” Sona Mohapatra wrote in another tweet.

Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff. 🤟🏾 https://t.co/M4m9mpCT8a — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Sona had recently taken a jibe at Kangana after the latter referred to actress Urmila Matondkar as a “soft porn star” and Sonam Kapoor as a “mafia bimbo”.

“Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star?!? Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue, justice or the flagbearer of “Hindu Cultural values”. Highlights the worst side,” Sona Mohapatra had tweeted taking a dig at Kangana.

