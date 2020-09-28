Sushant Singh Rajput News: CBI Issues Statement Conducting Probe Into The Case Professionally

Days after Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, sought updates in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, the federal agency on Monday said it was conducting the probe looking at all angles in a professional manner.

CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, “The CBI is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.”

He said further investigation is in progress. The remarks came after Singh, addressing a press conference last week, said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe is overshadowing and hindering the investigation to bring out the real truth in Sushant’s death case.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Singh had said, “Why call the whole of Bollywood? There are no seizures from these people who have been called today or tomorrow. In an NDPS case, everything depends on the quantity, the family feels it is being done to divert from the main issue (death case of Sushant).”

The senior advocate further stated that media attention was being diverted from the case by calling the big stars. “CBI has not issued a single press statement regarding the probe and the direction in which the investigation is going is a little worrying for the family,” Singh said.

He also alleged that more than a week had passed since the CBI team probing the case landed in Delhi but they haven’t met the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“Today we are completely helpless on the case as no one from the CBI is doing any press briefing. It is the lack of interest and the speed with which the case is going that is worrisome,” Singh said.

Claiming that one of the doctors from the AIIMS team suggested it’s a murder case, Singh said, “One of the doctors in the team of AIIMS suggests it is 200% death by strangulation and not a suicide. This is after photos clicked by Sushant’s sister Mitu were shared with him.”

“If there is a case of murder then obviously the speed, tenor of the investigation will be different. Unfortunately, none of the family members was staying with Sushant and hence we don’t know what exactly happened,” he said.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 after the notification from the Centre over the Bihar government’s request.

The CBI SIT team went to Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the federal agency a go through in the case.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian’s Death Is A Case Of Double Homicide, Claims Friend Yuvraj Singh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube