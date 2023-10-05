Since 2020, Rhea Chakraborty recently appeared for a media event since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor’s death, who passed away on June 14, 2020, became the talking point after various reasons were put forth. However, Rhea, who was said to be in a relationship with the actor, was made the scapegoat of the entire controversy. Now three years later, she has opened up about the witch-hunt she faced during SSR’s death investigation.

For the unversed, the actress also faced 1-month jail term after getting arrested by the NCB in the drug case linked to the SSR’s death. In the latest interview, the actress opened up about the same while hitting back at haters for calling her ‘chudail’ and accusing her of doing ‘black magic’.

During her appearance on India Today Conclave, the Roadies S19 gang leader spoke about her new version and said Rhea 2.0 is very different from the older one. She further called herself an 80-year-old woman inside a 31-year-old woman’s body mentally. She said, “I kind of like the name Chudail. I think it is interesting. Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or had her own way, her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and patriarchal back then. She had her opinion and her own thoughts. Maybe I am that person, maybe I am a chudail, maybe I know how to do black magic.”

Further speaking about mental health issues, Rhea Chakraborty added, “The truth is that mental health is not understood in this country at all. We are taking strides, and I am happy that the young people are now talking about it. India is moving forward, but if someone is famous and has mental health conditions, they don’t understand it. They are like, ‘he has fame, he has success. Why is he depressed?'”

In the same media event, Rhea Chakraborty also opened up about the famous ‘smash the patriarchy’ quote, which she also wore to the same event.

