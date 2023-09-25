The current running reality show Roadies – Karam Yaa Kaand has been in the news ever since it hit the small screens. The show which sees Sonu Sood as the Karm maker and host, is also headlined by Prince Narula, Gautam Gulate and Rhea Chakraborty as the gang leaders. In a shocking Twist, Rhea’s team voted out Rajveer Dey who had managed to impress gang leaders as well as the audience. His elimination came as a shock, he also slammed Rhea for not giving him the immunity.

Now in a recent interview after his eviction, Dey slammed his gang leader for not giving him immunity but also sided with her in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The actor, who passed away on June 14, 2020, left everyone talking about his death. While a lot was written about his suicide, Rhea became the scapegoat who ended up spending 1 month in jail after NCB was involved.

While talking about his sudden elimination from Roadies 19, Rajveer Dey first sided with Rhea Chakraborty and said people didn’t hear her side of the story in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after believing all kinds of rumours about her. He said whatever SSR did was very wrong, but people got emotional and didn’t hear Rhea once.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Rajveer Dey dragged SSR and said, “Whatever happened during the Sushant Singh Rajput case whatever he did was wrong as he had committed suicide and people became very emotional and no one wanted to hear about Rhea and hence an image was created against her which was wrong as no one heard her side of story. But after meeting her I didn’t feel that what people were saying was right or not. For every story there are two sides, the audience heard Sushant Singh Rajput’s side but Rhea’s side of story was not heard.”

Further talking about Rhea not giving him the immunity, he added, “She is very genuine person and she encourages everyone to perform the task, with me she did wrong as I was hurt and she didn’t give me immunity and the last task she didn’t allow me to do as I had hurt my knees. She felt that we would lose the task and I did feel bad about that. The rest of the people will judge, let them do it, it doesn’t matter.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rajveer Dey dragging Sushant Singh Rajput’s name in his latest interview? Do let us know.

