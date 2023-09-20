Anupamaa makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their viewers hooked to their TV sets. Ever since the show went on air, in COVID, it’s been ruling the TRP charts almost every day. In the recent episode, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly’s daughter Paakhi aka Muskan Bamne, got lost and was later found by her Gurumaa. However, the upcoming episode will see a major twist that is sure to leave your eyes popped out.

A while back, the makers took to their official social media page to drop the latest promo of the upcoming episode and wrote in the caption, “Ek taraf bete ko khona aur dusri taraf uska ilzam Anuj par aana, Anupama kaise karegi iss mushkil ghadi ka saamna?” Here’s what all will happen.

As seen in the latest promo, Samar along with Dimpy, will be seen announcing their pregnancy to their family. However soon afterwards, Anuj, Toshu, Vanraj and others will be returning home with Samar’s dead body. While everyone processes with the loss, Vanraj informs his family that Anuj is to be blamed for Samar’s death. Soon after the promo surfaced on the web, netizens bashed makers for such a plot twist for the TRP.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Itna bakwas sochte kaise ho be tum log bhakk…,” while another said, “Nonsense ye serial m bus Anuj anupam pe blam ke liye kahani bnate hai.”

A third one commented, “Is show ko band ho jana chayie jab ache ache show band ho rhe hai to ye kyu ni.” A fourth one wrote, “If this plays out as shown then it’s not good. Killing the child who has been her biggest supporter since day one is heartbreaking. Don’t like this idea of killing Samar. Now Anuj is blamed and once again there will be animosity between Shahs & Kapadias which will bring more negativity. The big question is now whether Anu will stand by Anuj & support him & fight against Shah accusations like how she always does OR will there be a twist where she is against Anuj this time.”

A fifth one said, “Just for TRP and drama you kill any character. What is this logic? All this is old and repetitive. DKP doing similar in all shows. They already spoiled the essence of AbhiRa and yrkkh. Results are in front of everyone. Viewers have changed and so should the stories and story telling. It is high time. Allow limited series shows.”

A sixth one commented, “He bhagwan ye serial itna drama chalta rheta hai anupama kabhi khush to dekhate nh dekhate hai to frse usko kuch na kuch jelna padta hai bhaak main isliye ye serial hi nh dekhti itna jaada bakwas karte jaate hai serial ko baar baar wahi roti rheti h aaj kal itna kon rota hai program main apni zindagi main nh rota jitna ye anupama kabhi bhi roti rheti hai.”

What are your thoughts on the upcoming plot of Anupamaa? Do let us know. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

