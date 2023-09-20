Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and has a massive fan following worldwide. The actor isn’t just known for his work in Hindi cinema but also for his philanthropic nature among fans and colleagues in B-town. On to the series of new events, we’ve got our hands on a viral video where an Aunty on the reality show ‘10 Ka Dum’ savagely trolled the superstar after a question to explain what a ‘wife’ is popped up, and netizens are now reacting to in the comments. Scroll below to watch the video.

Salman enjoys a massive fan following, with over 65 million followers on Instagram. The actor is known for hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and is famous for subtly trolling the celebrities on the show.

Now, talking about the viral video, Salman Khan is seen hosting ‘10 Ka Dum’, and there are two contestants on the panel. The man in the clip asks Salman, “Wife, iska actual definition kya hona chahiye?”

By the time the actor could answer, the aunty on the show quipped, “Bas, Iss Se puch raha hai aap.” And in the edit, the page has then played Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Joker’, and fans are going gaga over the clip on Instagram.

Kaushik, aka Gareeb Meme, shared the video on its Instagram page; take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAUSHIK (@gareeb.meme1)

Reacting to Salman Khan’s video, a user commented, “Aunty is my spirit animal 😂”

Another user commented, “Aunty woke up and chose violence”

A third commented, “And from here she never showed her face in Mumbai 💀”

A fourth commented, “She went missing after this burn 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan getting trolled by an aunty in one of the episodes from 10 Ka Dum? Tell us in the space below.

