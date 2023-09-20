Jawan and its stars are riding high on the film’s success. Ever since it hit the big screens on September 7, it’s been in the news for all the record-breaking reasons. Helmed by Atlee, it stars an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone (cameo appearance), Nayanthara (Bollywood debut), Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi and others. After the film’s global success, we got time to have a chit-chat with Sanya, who shared some exciting details about the film.

Earlier, Koimoi spoke to director Atlee candidly, where she split the beans on the film and spoke at length about his leading hero, SRK. After the film, we had fun with Sanya, who shared some interesting anecdotes from the sets. Scroll down.

In an exclusive chat, when Sanya Malhotra was asked If there’s any Shah Rukh Khan scene of thing that blew her mind away, she told us, “There were many. His monologue in the climax scene made us all emotional on the set. I don’t know if you have noticed, in ‘Zinda Banda’, he’s doing a solo step and then when he ends with his signature pose, so when we were dancing around him, you don’t see us because it’s shot in a way, but oh my God. All of us had goosebumps because he did it in one go. We were like, “Bachpan se hum TV pe dekhte aarahe hain, aaj hum apni aakhon ke saamne dekh rahe hain.” That particular segment that he was shooting blew my mind.” She ends up calling SRK the last of the star.

In the same interview, Sanya Malhotra also spoke about her character Dr Eeram being emotionally taxing. She told us, “It was very different this time. But at the same time, I did feel that heaviness after doing those scenes. But that is what Atlee sir is a pro at. He’s pro at making you feel these emotions as an actor and an audience. So when Eeram or Leher or Kalki in that farmer’s story when she cries all the other people also cry with her. So I think that’s the power of Atlee sir and his amazing director and his solid vision for the film.”

