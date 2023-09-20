The Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh has been making headlines after she shared a controversial distorted map of India on his Instagram handle, which had Punjab, North East and Jammu & Kashmir missing from it and for obvious reasons, this didn’t go well with the people of the country. We bring you three highlights from his ‘Khalistan’ controversy, where fans are allegedly accusing him of his involvement in the movement, and he’s been getting cancelled by brands. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shubhneet Singh goes by Shubh as his stage name and is one of the most popular Punjabi artists in the world. His songs became a rage on social media, including Elevated, Cheques and Still Rollin topping the charts worldwide.

Here are three highlights on Shubh’s Khalistani controversy that you need to know:

India Tour Cancelled:

BookMyShow took to their official Twitter handle and shared, “Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction.”

Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer’s… — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 20, 2023

The move came after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, protested against the singer’s sharing a distorted map of India on his Instagram handle. He was supposed to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organised aboard the Cordelia Cruise.

Boat Cancelling The Sponsorship:

The Boat is one of the most widely-selling companies in India that offers a huge range of earbuds, headphones, earphones and wireless speakers and has a long-going sponsorship with Shubh. But post his alleged involvement in the Khalistani movement, the brand decided to withdraw its sponsorship and shared the same on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Virat Kohli Unfollowing Shubh On Instagram:

A while ago, Virat Kohli answered a fan’s question about his favourite singer in the comments and mentioned Shubh’s name. However, after the Elevated singer shared the distorted map of India, the cricketer decided to unfollow him on Instagram, followed by fellow cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli has unfollowed Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubh on Instagram. Huge Respect for King Kohli 👑 https://t.co/VAWqtjip6y pic.twitter.com/hSzqBXqhbW — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 18, 2023

Here’s the map he shared on his Instagram handle:

Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubhneet Singh, better known by his stage name Shubh, had earlier shared a distorted map of India, which did not include J&K, North-East, Punjab. Do you know why he is now celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3? Because he is coming to… pic.twitter.com/AMgGgbH3Bc — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 29, 2023

What do you think about Shubh getting cancelled by brands because of his alleged involvement in the Khalistani movement? Tell us in the space below.

