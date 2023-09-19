Shubhneet Singh, who goes by ‘Shubh’, is one of the most popular Punjabi singers in the world right now. The Canada-based singer is making headlines after sharing a controversial map of India, which was missing Jammu & Kashmir, North East & Punjab. This, for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with Indian fans, who are slamming the Cheques singer ahead of his concert in the country, and apparently, Virat Kohli, along with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, has unfollowed him on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those who don’t know, the Elevated singer was supposed to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organised aboard the Cordelia Cruise, but the members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has torn his posters alleging his involvement and support in the Khalistani movement.

Talking about the latest scoop, Naughty World took to their Instagram handle and shared an update on Virat Kohli’s unfollowing Shubh post; the singer shared a distorted map of India with Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and North East missing from it.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAUGHTYWORLD (@naughtyworld)

Reacting to this post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Time agya h ab in khalistanio ko sabak sikhane ka”

Another user commented, “Ye Shubh toh Asur nikla!”

A third commented, “Nobody is above india🇮🇳. Shubh ho ya Ashubh”

A user named ‘Shimorekato’ shared the news Virat unfollowing Shubh on his Twitter account with a screenshot; take a look:

Virat Kohli has unfollowed Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubh on Instagram. Huge Respect for King Kohli 👑 https://t.co/VAWqtjip6y pic.twitter.com/hSzqBXqhbW — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 18, 2023

Here’s the distorted map that the singer shared on his Instagram handle a while ago:

Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubhneet Singh, better known by his stage name Shubh, had earlier shared a distorted map of India, which did not include J&K, North-East, Punjab. Do you know why he is now celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3? Because he is coming to… pic.twitter.com/AMgGgbH3Bc — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 29, 2023

What are your thoughts on Virat Kohli unfollowing his favourite Shubh on Instagram amid his alleged involvement in the Khalistani movement? Tell us in the space below.

