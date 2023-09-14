Anupamaa Is Winning The TRP War, Moving 4 Ranks Ahead Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, But The #2 Is Getting Dangerously Close!

TV shows never leave a chance to keep their viewers hooked to the TV sets. Not a single day goes by when they don’t bring up interesting twists and turns in the ongoing plot to make sure their loyal fans come back tomorrow. Owing to which they also grab different spots in the weekly TRP chart. The week 36 TRP list is out and it once again sees Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa ruling. The list also includes names of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others.

Let’s take a look at Week 36 2023 TRP Rating list, which we promise you cannot miss out on!

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the list is topped by Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa which earned 2.3 rating on the list. The show has maintained its position and its rating is the same as last week. The current track of the show sees Anupama looking for his daughter Paakhi, who went missing a few days back. The makers have also brought in Guru Maa’s new twist in MaAn’s life.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to 2nd spot after sharing the first position with Anupamaa last week. However, its rating 2.1 remains the same.

Shraddha Arya’s show Kundali Bhagya has moved to the 3rd spot after being at the 6th spot, last week with the latest ratings of 1.9. Last week, it was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was in 3rd position and has now dropped to 4th spot with the TRP ratings of 1.7.

After Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the only show which has maintained its position on the 5th spot and earned the TRP ratings of 1.7.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has once again witnessed the dip, and this time it has reached the 6th spot from the 4th position with 1.6 ratings.

What has entered the TRP list of top 10 shows this week is Pandya Store, which is in 7th number and has got 1.6 ratings.

The last three spots are taken by Imlie with 1.6 ratings, Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav with 1.6 and Bhagya Lakshmi, that saw a massive drop and slid from 6th position to 10th with only 1.6 ratings.

Has your favourite show made it to the top 10 list of TRP charts? Do let us know.

