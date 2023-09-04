Television’s most controversial and talked about show, Bigg Boss will soon return with its 17th season. With the show soon gearing up to hit the TV screens, the fans are eager to know the list of celebrities being in talks to get locked in the house.

Recently, there were reports about Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Hai Chahatien fame Sonal Vengurlekar, who is known for playing vamp roles on TV, is being approached for the above-mentioned show.

However, when Koimoi got in touch with the actress, Sonal Vengurlekar refuted the reports and stated, “Well, I was approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 but I wasn’t keen on taking up the show. But, I haven’t received any call for Bigg Boss 17 yet. Though, I would love to participate in the show given a chance.”

When asked why she did not consider Bigg Boss OTT season 2 offer, Sonal Vengurlekar replied, “According to me more than OTT, TV has a greater reach. The sole purpose of being part of BB is that people get to know the real Sonal. If at all I participate in Bigg Boss my aim is to get better opportunities to prove my mettle.”

As per reports, the upcoming season will reintroduce past contestants and partners. BB OTT season 2 fame Bebika Dhurve is reportedly in talks for the 17th season. Also, RadhKrishn fame Mallika Singh, who was approached for the show, has apparently declined the offer.

Rumoured potential participants of Bigg Boss 17 include Soundous Moufakir, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon, Ankita Lokhande with hubby Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, Aishwarya Sharma, Awez Darbar and Anjum Fakih.

